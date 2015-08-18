U.S. Democratic Senators Reed and Whitehouse back Iran deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse said on Tuesday they both backed the U.S.-led international nuclear deal with Iran.
The two Rhode Island senators said in a statement the U.S. Congress would be making a strategic mistake if it derailed the agreement.
The Senate and House of Representatives have to vote by Sept. 17 on a “resolution of disapproval” being brought by majority Republicans aiming to sink the deal.
