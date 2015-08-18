U.S. Democratic Senators Reed and Whitehouse back Iran deal

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a cloture vote on the nomination of Loretta Lynch to be Attorney General in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse said on Tuesday they both backed the U.S.-led international nuclear deal with Iran.

The two Rhode Island senators said in a statement the U.S. Congress would be making a strategic mistake if it derailed the agreement.

The Senate and House of Representatives have to vote by Sept. 17 on a “resolution of disapproval” being brought by majority Republicans aiming to sink the deal.