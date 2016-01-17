FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to receive $1.7 billion in U.S. claim settlement at the Hague
January 17, 2016

Iran to receive $1.7 billion in U.S. claim settlement at the Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Iran on Sunday settled a longstanding claim at the Hague, releasing to Tehran $400 million in funds frozen since 1981 plus $1.3 billion in interest, the State Department said.

The funds were part of a trust fund once used by Iran to purchase military equipment from the United States but which was tied up for decades in litigation at the Iran-U.S. Claims Tribunal. The settlement announcement was made after Tehran released five American detainees in a prisoner swap as a nuclear deal was implemented.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Susan Thomas

