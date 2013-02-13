FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says agreed on "some points" with IAEA: media
February 13, 2013 / 6:54 PM / in 5 years

Iran says agreed on "some points" with IAEA: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had agreed on “some points” during talks in Tehran and would meet again, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported, without giving a date.

The comments by Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, indicated that the two sides had failed again to finalize a deal that would allow the IAEA to restart an investigation into Tehran’s atomic activities.

“In addition to removing some differences and agreeing on some points in the text...the two sides decided to review and exchange views about the new proposals that were given in this meeting, in the next meeting,” he said, according to the Fars report.

Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian in Zurich, Yeganeh Torbati in Dubai and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; Writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Michael Roddy

