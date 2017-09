Iran's President Hassan Rohani speaks during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s interim nuclear deal with major powers will come into force on January 20, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“Capitals have confirmed the result of the talks in Geneva ... the Geneva deal will be implemented from January 20,” the spokeswoman, Marzieh Afkham, told reporters in Tehran, the semi-official Mehr news agency said.