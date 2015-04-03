FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Steinmeier: too early to celebrate Iran nuclear deal
April 3, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Steinmeier: too early to celebrate Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WROCLAW, Poland (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that it is too early to celebrate an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, but he expressed hope Iran will stick to a framework deal reached in Switzerland on Thursday.

Speaking on a visit to the Polish city of Wroclaw, he called on the Israeli government, which has criticized the framework deal, to examine it more closely. He said the aim of the deal was to improve security in the Middle East, not worsen it.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

