Iran halts higher-grade uranium enrichment at Natanz site: TV
#World News
January 20, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Iran halts higher-grade uranium enrichment at Natanz site: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran has suspended its higher-grade enrichment of uranium at its Natanz nuclear plant under a landmark deal with world powers, an Iranian official told state television on Monday.

Under the pact reached in Geneva in November, Iran was to shelve enrichment to 20 percent fissile concentration - a level taking it closer to the capability to yield fuel for a nuclear weapon - in return for a relaxation of some economic sanctions imposed over its disputed nuclear activity.

“The suspension of 20 percent enrichment has started at the Natanz plant and the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors are going to the Fordow plant,” state TV quoted the deputy head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
