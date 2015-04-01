FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Not true that deal reached on key issues in Iran nuclear talks: diplomat
April 1, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

Not true that deal reached on key issues in Iran nuclear talks: diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - It is not correct to say that an agreement has been reached on all key issues in the Iran nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six world powers, a diplomat close to the talks said on Wednesday.

“It’s not true,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Negotiators have been working for a week in the Swiss city of Lausanne to get a preliminary framework accord that would form the basis of a long-term agreement with Iran aimed at ending Tehran’s 12-year nuclear standoff with the West. The deadline for a long-term deal is June 30.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish

