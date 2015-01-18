Next talks on Iran's nuclear program set for early Feb.: Chinese envoy

GENEVA (Reuters) - The next round of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program is set for early February, but the venue has not been decided, China’s envoy said on Sunday, as an all-day meeting in Geneva ended with what diplomats said was “limited” progress.
Wang Qun, director-general of the arms control department of China’s Foreign Ministry, was speaking to reporters after deputy ministers from Iran and world powers held closed-door talks.
