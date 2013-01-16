No date yet for nuclear talks with Iran: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Six world powers and Iran have yet to agree on a date for a new round of nuclear talks, a spokesman for the European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday.

“Contacts are still ongoing. We are waiting for the Iranians to respond,” spokesman Michael Mann said, when asked about an Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) report that negotiations aiming to resolve the decade-long standoff will resume on January 28 and 29.

Ashton oversees contacts with Iran over its disputed nuclear programme, on behalf of the six powers: the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)