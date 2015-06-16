FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 16, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

New round of Iran nuclear talks this week: EU

A Russian worker walks past the Bushehr nuclear power plant, 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new round of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers will begin this week after a meeting starting on Wednesday in Vienna between Iranian negotiators and a senior EU official, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“EU Political Director Helga Schmid and her Iranian counterparts Deputy Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Madjid Takht Ravanchi will meet again, beginning as of Wednesday, June 17 in Vienna,” the EU executive said in a statement.

Iran and the group of six -- the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany -- reached a framework nuclear deal on April 2 in Lausanne. They aim for a final agreement by June 30 under which Iran would restrain its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
