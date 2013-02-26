EU says no breakthrough deal expected at Iran talks in Almaty

Michael Mann, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, speaks to media in Istanbul April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ALMATY (Reuters) - World powers do not expect a breakthrough agreement at nuclear talks with Iran in the Kazakh city of Almaty, a spokesman for the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

“It is clear that nobody expects to come from Almaty with a fully-done deal,” Michael Mann told a news conference shortly after negotiations started. Talks are expected to run through Wednesday.

The EU’s Catherine Ashton oversees contacts with Iran on behalf of six powers: United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.