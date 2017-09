U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L to R) pose for photographers before a meeting in Vienna November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and major world powers are likely to extend their talks over the Tehran’s disputed nuclear program until July 2015, and aim to reach agreement on the “political pieces” by March, a Western diplomat close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.

The talks are aimed at securing a deal under which sanctions against Iran would be gradually lifted in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.