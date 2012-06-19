FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says sanctions on Iran will be stepped up
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

France says sanctions on Iran will be stepped up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it would continue to strengthen sanctions against Iran after negotiations in Moscow over its nuclear program ended without progress.

“We regret that Iran has still not made the concrete gestures that we were waiting for and that could constitute a first step towards respecting U.N. Security Council and IAEA resolutions,” Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.

He said that pressure on Iran would be increased with the full implementation of a European Union oil embargo beginning on July 1.

“Sanctions will continue to be strengthened as long as Iran refuses serious negotiations,” Fabius said, adding that the six powers negotiating with Tehran would evaluate their next steps after technical meetings with Iran on July 3.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey

