Iran sees progress at Baghdad nuclear talks in May

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Akbar Salehi (R) smiles during a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Rafik Abdessalem in Tunis April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Iran is optimistic that talks in Baghdad next month will make progress toward resolving its nuclear dispute with world powers, Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday.

“I see that we are at the beginning of the end of what I call the ‘manufactured Iran file’,” he told reporters in the latest in a series of positive statements from senior figures on the long-running standoff.

“At the Baghdad meeting, I see more progress,” he said during a visit to Tunis, speaking in Arabic.

World powers held talks with Iran in Istanbul this month over its nuclear program, which the United States and its allies say is a cover for developing atomic weapons.

It was not clear what Salehi meant by “manufactured”, but Iranian officials have often dismissed Western allegations as fabricated and groundless, insisting that their nuclear program is purely for power generation and medical uses.

However, the U.N. nuclear watchdog last year issued a report detailing alleged Iranian research and development activities that were relevant to nuclear weapons, lending independent weight to the suspicions.

Iran has refused to stop enriching uranium, despite a slew of sanctions. But Western diplomats greeted the Istanbul meeting with the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain with cautious optimism, and the two sides agreed to meet again in Baghdad on May 23.

“The last meeting in Istanbul came up with results that satisfied both sides,” Salehi said, without giving details.

Diplomats and analysts say an agreement is still far off, but the signs are growing that Iran’s leaders are changing their approach and preparing public opinion for a potential shift.

Salehi said this month that Iran was “ready to resolve all issues very quickly and simply”.

Analysts and some diplomats have said both sides must compromise for any chance of a long-term settlement, suggesting Iran could be allowed to continue limited low-level enrichment of uranium if it accepts more intrusive nuclear inspections.