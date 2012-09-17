FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran nuclear negotiator may meet EU's Ashton: source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

Iran nuclear negotiator may meet EU's Ashton: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s chief negotiator held talks with Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday about Tehran’s disputed nuclear program and may meet EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday, a diplomatic source said.

Iran’s chief negotiator Saeed Jalili met Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara to brief him on last week’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.

A diplomatic source said Jalili may travel to Istanbul to meet Ashton on Tuesday. Ashton’s office had no immediate comment.

The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured Iran last Thursday for defying international demands to curb uranium enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet about its suspected research into atomic bombs.

Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels; Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.