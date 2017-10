Top officials from the U.S., France, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and Iran take part in talks on Iran's nuclear programme in Almaty February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran and world powers concluded nuclear talks in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with an agreement to hold follow-up, expert-level talks in Istanbul, Iran’s state-run Press TV network reported.

No further details were immediately available.

The two sides met in Almaty in Kazakhstan on Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to resolve international concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.