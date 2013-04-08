World powers see enough substance in Iran talks to continue

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - World powers believe talks with Iran over its contentious nuclear program have been substantial enough for diplomacy to continue, a senior Western diplomat said on Monday, days after a meeting in Kazakhstan failed to yield a breakthrough.

“There is enough substance for these negotiations to continue,” the diplomat told reporters. “I would not expect a breakdown.”

The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - want Iran to scale back its nuclear program because of concerns it aims to give the Islamic Republic the capability of making an atom bomb. Iran denies that.