U.S., Iran, EU resume 'intense' nuclear talks in Geneva
November 8, 2013 / 10:19 PM / 4 years ago

U.S., Iran, EU resume 'intense' nuclear talks in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton resumed “intense” nuclear talks late on Friday after a break, an EU spokesman said.

The spokesman, Michael Mann, gave no details about the discussions in his Twitter message.

Zarif, Kerry and Ashton began their trilateral meeting earlier on Friday following Kerry’s arrival in Geneva to try to narrow differences in talks aimed at reaching a deal to end a decade-old standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler

