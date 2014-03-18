FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers and Iran start nuclear talks amid Crimea tensions
#World News
March 18, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

World powers and Iran start nuclear talks amid Crimea tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers started a round of talks in Vienna on Tuesday, hoping to make progress in their years-old dispute over Tehran’s nuclear intentions despite a crisis over Crimea that has fuelled tensions among the powers.

The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - want Iran to curtail its nuclear program to the point when they would feel secure it could not yield bombs.

Tehran, a major oil producer which says its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, wants the West to lift economic sanctions, particularly against its oil and banking sectors.

The sides hope to have a deal done by the middle of July but diplomats are wary that a conflict between the West and Russia over Moscow’s takeover of the Ukrainian region of Crimea could complicate the talks.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
