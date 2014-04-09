FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next round of Iran nuclear talks to begin May 13
April 9, 2014 / 1:28 PM / 3 years ago

Next round of Iran nuclear talks to begin May 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six major powers will begin a new round of negotiations in Vienna on May 13 to hammer out a long-term accord aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, a Western diplomat said on Wednesday.

The diplomat, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, was in Vienna for a two-day negotiating session, the third in Vienna this year, during which participants said all important issues were discussed by U.S., British, French, Germany, Russian, Chinese and Iranian officials.

Iran and the six have set a July 20 deadline for a deal.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Alison Williams

