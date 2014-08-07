FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. and Iranian officials to hold nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, says U.S. State Department
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 7, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. and Iranian officials to hold nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, says U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Iranian officials will hold nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, as leaders seek to break a logjam between Tehran and six major powers on the nuclear issue.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns, the State Department statement said. Burns led secret negotiations between Iran and the United States that helped yield a November interim nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.