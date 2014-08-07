U.S. and Iranian officials to hold nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, says U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Iranian officials will hold nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, as leaders seek to break a logjam between Tehran and six major powers on the nuclear issue.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns, the State Department statement said. Burns led secret negotiations between Iran and the United States that helped yield a November interim nuclear agreement with Tehran.