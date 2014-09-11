FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says 'difficult road to go' to reach nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

Iran says 'difficult road to go' to reach nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Differences in the positions of Iran and world powers over Tehran’s nuclear program remain big and they face a “difficult road” to reach a deal by a late November deadline, a senior Iranian negotiator said on Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke to reporters after a day of talks in Vienna with the three European members of the group of six major powers that is seeking to negotiate an end to a decade-old nuclear dispute with Iran.

Asked how big the differences were, he said: “Still big.”

He added: “We are always optimistic ... but we have a difficult road to go.”

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.