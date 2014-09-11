Iran says 'difficult road to go' to reach nuclear deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - Differences in the positions of Iran and world powers over Tehran’s nuclear program remain big and they face a “difficult road” to reach a deal by a late November deadline, a senior Iranian negotiator said on Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke to reporters after a day of talks in Vienna with the three European members of the group of six major powers that is seeking to negotiate an end to a decade-old nuclear dispute with Iran.

Asked how big the differences were, he said: “Still big.”

He added: “We are always optimistic ... but we have a difficult road to go.”