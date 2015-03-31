FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nuclear talks to continue until major disputes overcome: Iran
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Nuclear talks to continue until major disputes overcome: Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran is willing to continue talks with six major powers on a preliminary political agreement that will be used as a basis of a comprehensive nuclear deal, a senior nuclear negotiator said on Tuesday.

“Iran does not want a nuclear deal just for the sake of having a deal, and a final deal should guarantee the Iranian nation’s nuclear rights,” Hamid Baidinejad told reporters. “We will continue the talks until reaching an agreement over disputed issues.”

Iran and six world powers have been negotiating for days in the Swiss city of Lausanne trying to agree on a brief document of several pages outlining key headline numbers to form the basis of a comprehensive nuclear agreement by the end of June.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.