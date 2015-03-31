Nuclear talks to continue until major disputes overcome: Iran

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran is willing to continue talks with six major powers on a preliminary political agreement that will be used as a basis of a comprehensive nuclear deal, a senior nuclear negotiator said on Tuesday.

“Iran does not want a nuclear deal just for the sake of having a deal, and a final deal should guarantee the Iranian nation’s nuclear rights,” Hamid Baidinejad told reporters. “We will continue the talks until reaching an agreement over disputed issues.”

Iran and six world powers have been negotiating for days in the Swiss city of Lausanne trying to agree on a brief document of several pages outlining key headline numbers to form the basis of a comprehensive nuclear agreement by the end of June.