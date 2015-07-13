FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says nuclear talks will not finish on Monday: Iranian media
#World News
July 13, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says nuclear talks will not finish on Monday: Iranian media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six world powers will not finish on Monday, Iranian media said on Monday.

Asked if there would be a deal tonight, Zarif said, “No,” ISNA reported.

Separately, an Iranian diplomat told Iran’s students news agency ISNA that a ministerial meeting, which Iranian media earlier reported would take place at 1500 ET, is unlikely to happen on Monday.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
