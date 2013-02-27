FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says Iran talks useful, hopes Tehran will engage
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Kerry says Iran talks useful, hopes Tehran will engage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to members of the U.S. Embassy in Paris February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3ECBE

PARIS (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that two days of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers had been useful and said a serious engagement by Iran could lead to a longer-term, comprehensive agreement.

Kerry, who was in Paris meeting the French president and his counterpart Laurent Fabius during a tour of Europe, repeated that Washington was ready to hold bilateral talks with Iran.

He added: “Iran knows what it needs to do, the president has made clear his determination to implement his policy that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.