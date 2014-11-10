FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Little progress made in nuclear talks with U.S., EU: Iran official
November 10, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Little progress made in nuclear talks with U.S., EU: Iran official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Little progress was made in two days of nuclear talks between Iran, the United States and the European Union (EU) held in Oman, a senior Iranian official said on Monday.

“After hours of talks we could make little progress,” the official told Reuters. “Still differences remain and still we have gaps over issues.”

U.S. officials had no immediate comment following the end of the talks on Monday evening.

With two weeks until a deadline for an overall agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU envoy Catherine Ashton met in Oman to tackle a decade-long dispute that has raised the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East.

The discussions aim to put verifiable limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment work - and any other potential path to a nuclear weapon - in return for a gradual lifting of sanctions.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Writing by William Maclean, Editing by Kevin Liffey

