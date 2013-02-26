FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuclear talks "useful", Western official says
#World News
February 26, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Nuclear talks "useful", Western official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili (2nd R, front) walks down the stairs before talks in Almaty February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stanislav Filippov/Pool

ALMATY (Reuters) - World powers held a “useful” meeting with Iran over its nuclear program in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Tuesday and will continue negotiations on Wednesday, a Western official said.

“We had a useful meeting today, discussions took place this evening, we are meeting again tomorrow,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The six countries - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - are hoping to use a combination of diplomacy and sanctions to persuade Iran to scale back nuclear work that they suspect has a military dimension. Iran says the program is purely peaceful.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
