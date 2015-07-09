Iran nuclear talks deadline may be extended to July 13: Press TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Talks between Iran and six world powers to resolve a dispute about Tehran’s nuclear program may be extended to July 13, the Islamic Republic’s Press TV reported, citing diplomatic sources close to the negotiating teams.

Over the past two weeks, Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have twice extended a deadline for completing a long-term deal under which Tehran would curb sensitive nuclear activities for more than a decade in exchange for sanctions relief. The latest extension was until Friday.