Iran to offer package of proposals in nuclear talks: state TV

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrisov (L) greets Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili before the talks in Almaty February 26, 2013. World powers began talks with Iran on its nuclear programme in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Tuesday, in a fresh attempt to resolve a decade-old standoff that threatens the Middle East with a new war. REUTERS/Stanislav Filippov/Pool

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is to offer a “comprehensive package of proposals” during nuclear talks with world power in Kazakhstan that began on Tuesday, Iran’s state-run Press TV reported.

It said the proposals may change depending on offers from the P5+1 group of nations. The report gave no details of the proposals.

Diplomats hope the latest round of negotiations will break the deadlock over Iran’s nuclear activities which the United States and its allies suspect are intent on developing a weapons capability, accusations Tehran denies.