Iran nuclear talks in Geneva to resume Saturday morning: U.S.
November 8, 2013 / 11:34 PM / 4 years ago

Iran nuclear talks in Geneva to resume Saturday morning: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Negotiations between Iran and six world powers will resume on Saturday morning after top diplomats from the United States, Iran and European Union made progress during talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

“Over the course of the evening, we continued to make progress as we worked to narrow the gaps,” the official said late on Friday after Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton met for five hours.

“There is more work to do,” the official said about efforts to reach a negotiated deal that would end a decade-long standoff over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “The meetings will resume tomorrow (Saturday) morning.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Fredrik Dahl and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

