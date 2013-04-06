FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers and Iran start second day of nuclear talks
#World News
April 6, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

World powers and Iran start second day of nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili prays at a mosque in Almaty April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ALMATY (Reuters) - World powers and Iran started the second day of nuclear talks on Saturday with little hope of striking a quick deal in the long-standing dispute that threatens to erupt into war.

Negotiators failed to narrow their differences in talks on Friday, which followed a round of negotiations in February, also in Kazakhstan’s commercial hub, Almaty.

The six nations - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - suspect Iran’s nuclear program has the covert aim of giving Tehran the capability to make an atom bomb.

The Islamic Republic denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says it wants nuclear power for electricity generation and medical purposes.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
