Iran says agreement on 90 percent of technical issues in nuclear talks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday there was agreement on 90 percent of technical issues at talks over the country’s nuclear program, Iranian state media reported.

“There is agreement on 90 percent of technical issues,” Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting as saying in Lausanne during negotiations held in Switzerland.

“There is one very important issue that we still have differences about that in discussions this afternoon we will try to resolve,” he added.