FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. calls nuclear talks between Kerry and Zarif tough, serious
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2014 / 7:24 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. calls nuclear talks between Kerry and Zarif tough, serious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States, Iran and the European Union in Oman on Iran’s nuclear program were “tough, direct and serious,” the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki gave no details of the two-day negotiations that ended on Monday between Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union envoy Catherine Ashton.

Washington and Tehran are seeking an agreement by Nov. 24 that would put limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment work - and any other potential path to a nuclear weapon - in return for a gradual lifting of Iran sanctions.

Reporting by David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.