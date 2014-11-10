U.S. calls nuclear talks between Kerry and Zarif tough, serious

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States, Iran and the European Union in Oman on Iran’s nuclear program were “tough, direct and serious,” the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki gave no details of the two-day negotiations that ended on Monday between Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union envoy Catherine Ashton.

Washington and Tehran are seeking an agreement by Nov. 24 that would put limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment work - and any other potential path to a nuclear weapon - in return for a gradual lifting of Iran sanctions.