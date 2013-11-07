FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West would consider easing Iran sanctions: White House
#World News
November 7, 2013 / 6:29 PM / 4 years ago

West would consider easing Iran sanctions: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The six world powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program would consider limited pullback of sanctions in exchange for clear evidence Teheran is taking steps to stop its nuclear program from advancing, the White House said on Thursday.

In exchange for “concrete, verifiable measures” to address long-standing international concerns, the six powers “would consider limited, targeted, and reversible relief that does not affect our core sanctions architecture,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

If Iran failed to show progress on its nuclear program, the “moderate” sanctions relief could be reversed, and stiffer sanctions could be imposed, Carney said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

