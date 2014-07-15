FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says six powers leaning towards extending nuclear talks
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2014 / 3:09 PM / 3 years ago

Iran says six powers leaning towards extending nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister suggested on Tuesday that six world powers are leaning towards extending nuclear talks with Tehran beyond a July 20 deadline although both sides still hoped to reach an agreement over the next five days.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said “serious differences” remained in nuclear talks with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. But he said that the text of a draft accord on curbing Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions had been improved significantly recently.

There is “an inclination among (the six powers) that more time may be useful”, Zarif told reporters after three days of meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. He added, however, that a decision on prolonging the negotiations past July 20 had not been taken. There was no immediate comment from the six powers.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.