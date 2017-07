WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would be surprised if Iran is in compliance with a nuclear deal when recertification comes up again in three months, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"We’ll talk about the subject in 90 days but I would be surprised if they were in compliance," he told the Journal. The president must certify to Congress every three months that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal.