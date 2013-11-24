Turkey calls Iran nuclear deal a positive development

MANAMA (Reuters) - Ankara welcomes Iran’s agreement with world powers over its nuclear program as “a positive development”, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday.

“I want to underline that this agreement, which was reached by the five plus one and Iran, is a positive development,” Davutoglu said in English at a joint news conference with his Bahraini counterpart in Manama. The Turkish official is on a regional tour that will also include Iran, state-run Anatolian news agency said on Sunday.