Turkey welcomes Iran nuclear agreement, hopes Tehran will go further

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Turkey welcomed an initial agreement between Iran and world powers on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program but said on Friday it hoped Tehran would go further by the deadline for a final deal at the end of June.

Iran and six world powers, known as the P5+1, agreed a framework deal in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday which is contingent on reaching a final agreement by June 30.

Turkey and Brazil mediated previous negotiations over Iran’s disputed nuclear program in 2010.

“When we look at the positions (of the) P5+1 right now, Iran is still below the line we were able to bring in 2010, but we hope Iran will come to that line,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a trip to Lithuania.

“As Turkey we are very pleased that negotiations held with the P5+1 have ended in political understanding. (We are) happy to see consensus on the general framework of a final agreement. I hope the parties will reach final agreement,” he said.

Separately, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the deal, which could pave the way for the lifting of economic sanctions on Iran, would help boost Turkey’s exports to its neighbor and help bring down global oil prices.