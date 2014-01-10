FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says progress made in Iran talks, but not finalized
#World News
January 10, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says progress made in Iran talks, but not finalized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday that technical talks on Iran’s nuclear program had made good progress, but reports that a deal had been finalized were inaccurate.

“They are ongoing at this point,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing.

“These are detailed technical discussions; we’ve made good progress over the last several days. There have been a few outstanding issues, but at this point, the reports that everything has been finalized are incorrect.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by David Brunnstrom

