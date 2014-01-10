U.S. says progress made in Iran talks, but not finalized

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday that technical talks on Iran’s nuclear program had made good progress, but reports that a deal had been finalized were inaccurate.

“They are ongoing at this point,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing.

“These are detailed technical discussions; we’ve made good progress over the last several days. There have been a few outstanding issues, but at this point, the reports that everything has been finalized are incorrect.”