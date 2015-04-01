FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry to remain at Iran nuclear talks until at least Thursday: spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to remain at Iran nuclear talks until at least Thursday: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will stay in Lausanne until at least Thursday morning to continue negotiations with Iran over its disputed nuclear program, his spokeswoman Marie Harf said on Wednesday.

“We continue to make progress but have not reached a political understanding,” she said. “Therefore, Secretary Kerry will remain in Lausanne until at least Thursday morning to continue the negotiations.”‎ ‎

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; writing by John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.