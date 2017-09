U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) takes a call in the hallway during a long series of votes, many on procedural matters or to confirm members of the Obama administration, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Tammy Baldwin said on Friday she would support the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration because it will “best serve America’s national security interests.”

Baldwin’s emailed statement came a day after another Democratic senator, Chuck Schumer of New York, said he opposed the deal.