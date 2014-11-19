Hard to reach Iran nuclear deal by November 24: Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It now appears difficult to reach a comprehensive nuclear deal with Iran by a Nov. 24 deadline but it is not impossible, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Tony Blinken told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Right now, I think it’s going to be difficult to get to where we want to go. It’s not impossible,” Blinken, who is U.S. President Barack Obama’s choice to be deputy secretary of state, said at his nomination hearing for the diplomatic post.

Six major powers are in negotiations with Iran in an effort to reach an agreement under which Iran would agree to curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions ahead of a self-imposed Nov. 24 deadline.

Blinken put the onus on Tehran, rather than on Washington, to achieve an agreement, which is being negotiated with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

“It (reaching a deal) depends entirely on whether Iran is willing to take the steps it must take to convince us, to convince our partners, that its program would be for entirely peaceful purposes,” he said. “As we speak, we’re not there.”