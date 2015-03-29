FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran will not abide by nuclear agreement: House speaker Boehner
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Iran will not abide by nuclear agreement: House speaker Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker John Boehner said Iran would not hold up its end of any agreement over its nuclear program, and that he was ready to ratchet up sanctions on the country if needed.

Boehner said on CNN’s state of the union that Iran’s leaders “have no intention of keeping their word,” and the fact that they are even negotiating is evidence current sanctions on Iran are working.

Boehner opposes an agreement the Obama administration and other countries are negotiating to try to convince Iran to curtail its nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.