Factbox: 30 U.S. senators now support Iran nuclear deal
#Politics
August 28, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: 30 U.S. senators now support Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Another U.S. Democratic senator said on Friday he would support the U.S.-led nuclear agreement with Iran, moving President Barack Obama a step closer to having sufficient backing to ensure the deal stands.

Tom Carper backed the deal negotiated by the United States and other world powers that would put new limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for eased economic sanctions.

Obama is trying to muster 34 votes in the Senate to ensure lawmakers cannot kill the deal. Thirty senators, all Democrats and independents who vote with Democrats, have now said they will support it.

Congress must vote on the deal by Sept. 17. The following describes how votes are likely to play out:

Reporting by Alex Wilts, Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
