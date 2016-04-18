FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan urges Obama to rule out sanctions 'workarounds' for Iran
April 18, 2016 / 4:34 PM / a year ago

Ryan urges Obama to rule out sanctions 'workarounds' for Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, called on President Barack Obama on Monday to “definitively” rule out any possible sanctions “workaround” that might provide Iran, directly or indirectly, with access to the U.S. financial system or dollar.

“Instead of helping the regime get richer, the administration should hold it accountable for its continued ballistic missile tests, egregious human rights violations and support for terrorism,” the Republican congressional leader said in his strongest statement yet on the issue.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

