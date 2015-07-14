Republican presidential candidate Huckabee says Iran deal threatens U.S., Israel

Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday the nuclear deal reached with Iran will empower Tehran to carry out threats against the United States and Israel.

In a statement, Huckabee said he would stand by Israel and keep all options, including military force, in dealing with Iran.

“Shame on the Obama administration for agreeing to a deal that empowers an evil Iranian regime to carry out its threat to ‘wipe Israel off the map’ and bring ‘death to America,'” he said.