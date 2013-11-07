FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says held 'substantive' bilateral nuclear talks with Iran
November 7, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says held 'substantive' bilateral nuclear talks with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. and Iranian officials held substantive bilateral discussions on Thursday on the sidelines of a two-day meeting between Iran and six world powers aimed at ending a decade-long standoff with Tehran over its atomic ambitions, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

The one-hour meeting between the U.S. and Iranian delegations, headed by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, was a “substantive and serious conversation,” the U.S. official said.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

