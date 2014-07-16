FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2014 / 5:38 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says Iran's behavior has been favorable, studying options for talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday praised Iran for “surprisingly” favorable behavior over the last six months during nuclear talks with Western powers, but it declined to say whether an extension for the talks beyond a July 20 deadline would be granted.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Secretary of State John Kerry and President Barack Obama would discuss the various possible paths forward for the Iran talks during a meeting on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

