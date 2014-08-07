FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Burns to stay involved in Iran talks after he retires
#World News
August 7, 2014

U.S.'s Burns to stay involved in Iran talks after he retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns addresses a news conference in Tunis February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns and White House aide Jake Sullivan will remain involved in the nuclear talks with Iran after they leave their current posts, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf also told reporters that six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - would meet with Iran in advance of this September’s U.N. General Assembly gathering in New York. The location for that meeting has not yet been decided, she added.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
