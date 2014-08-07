U.S.'s Burns to stay involved in Iran talks after he retires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns and White House aide Jake Sullivan will remain involved in the nuclear talks with Iran after they leave their current posts, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf also told reporters that six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - would meet with Iran in advance of this September’s U.N. General Assembly gathering in New York. The location for that meeting has not yet been decided, she added.