U.S., Israeli national security advisers discuss Iran nuclear program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice met with her Israeli counterpart, Yossi Cohen, at the White House on Thursday for a discussion on Iran’s nuclear program, among other issues, the White House said.

The White House said the national security advisers agreed to continue close consultations. The meeting comes at a tense time in U.S.-Israeli relations and ahead of a controversial visit to Washington next month by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.