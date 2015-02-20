FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

U.S., Israeli national security advisers discuss Iran nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice met with her Israeli counterpart, Yossi Cohen, at the White House on Thursday for a discussion on Iran’s nuclear program, among other issues, the White House said.

The White House said the national security advisers agreed to continue close consultations. The meeting comes at a tense time in U.S.-Israeli relations and ahead of a controversial visit to Washington next month by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
